Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Declines By 25.0%

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ CARZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.63. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,540. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.79. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a 1 year low of $53.30 and a 1 year high of $67.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.057 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
