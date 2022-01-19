Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Declines By 25.0%

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ CARZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.63. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,540. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.79. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a 1 year low of $53.30 and a 1 year high of $67.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.057 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

