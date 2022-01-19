Full18 Capital LLC Sells 24,269 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Full18 Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,269 shares during the quarter. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.02.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FR stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $62.24. The company had a trading volume of 16,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $66.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average is $57.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

