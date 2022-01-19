Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Increased by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 8.7% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $28,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,712,000 after acquiring an additional 230,426 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,868,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,395,000 after acquiring an additional 619,973 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.55. 17,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,156,418. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.05. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $83.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

