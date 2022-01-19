Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Cuts Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA cut its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

CONE stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.35. The company had a trading volume of 46,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.91.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 507.33%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

