Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,653,000 after buying an additional 120,189 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 94,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 53,205 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,292,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,805,000 after buying an additional 554,716 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 474,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after buying an additional 116,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.32. The company had a trading volume of 576,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,200,855. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.40. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $58.87. The stock has a market cap of $231.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

