Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,105 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Cowen lifted their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.75. The company had a trading volume of 52,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,603,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.83. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

