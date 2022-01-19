Essex Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $271.78 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $212.85 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.40.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

