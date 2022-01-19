Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,678,000 after acquiring an additional 606,287 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after acquiring an additional 539,896 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,535,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,542 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,228,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $445.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $475.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.22. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $365.23 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

