MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $516.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $608.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $614.37. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.63 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.57.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

