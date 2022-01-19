Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 14.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Twilio by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Twilio by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio stock opened at $207.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.95 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.45 and a 52-week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Twilio’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total transaction of $462,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $3,696,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,729 shares of company stock worth $16,995,787 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $392.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.00.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

