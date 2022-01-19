Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 296 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,022 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,763 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,498,000 after acquiring an additional 84,207 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 476,233 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter worth $461,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 288.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,946 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

FFIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.22.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,758,726.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total transaction of $39,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,698 shares of company stock worth $9,062,576. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $223.50 on Wednesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.34 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.37 and its 200 day moving average is $213.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.