CX Institutional Sells 7,875 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CX Institutional decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,131,966,000 after purchasing an additional 503,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,504,267,000 after acquiring an additional 622,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,203,239,000 after acquiring an additional 718,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,176,359,000 after acquiring an additional 711,285 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $182.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

