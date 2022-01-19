Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $239.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.83.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

