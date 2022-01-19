Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 84,291 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $314,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 321.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after acquiring an additional 33,354 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total value of $4,834,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.97.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $665.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $669.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $630.44. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $710.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

