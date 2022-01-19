CX Institutional Sells 42 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CX Institutional cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY opened at $247.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $283.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.80 and a 200 day moving average of $251.16.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.65.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

