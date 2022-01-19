Fear NFTs (FEAR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.72 Million

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Fear NFTs has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear NFTs coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fear NFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00058117 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00066050 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.08 or 0.07415299 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,304.82 or 0.99998424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00066502 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007583 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fear NFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear NFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.