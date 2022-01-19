Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

FULT opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 10,300 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fulton Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,955 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Fulton Financial worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

