Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading Up 5.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) was up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $56.30 and last traded at $55.95. Approximately 32,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,754,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.21.

Specifically, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total transaction of $2,666,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington acquired 3,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $248,281.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,503,733 shares of company stock valued at $323,425,782 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $12,161,142. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Asana alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.77.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yale University acquired a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth $5,321,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth $7,513,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.