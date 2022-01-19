Anglo American (LON:AAL) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from GBX 2,870 to GBX 2,900. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Anglo American traded as high as GBX 3,544 ($48.36) and last traded at GBX 3,523.50 ($48.08), with a volume of 1995302 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,376 ($46.06).

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($45.03) to GBX 3,500 ($47.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,700 ($50.48) to GBX 3,300 ($45.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,550 ($34.79) to GBX 3,000 ($40.93) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($51.85) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,223.33 ($43.98).

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($39.53) per share, with a total value of £6,112.67 ($8,340.39). Insiders acquired a total of 221 shares of company stock worth $640,067 over the last ninety days.

The stock has a market capitalization of £47.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,963.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,944.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

