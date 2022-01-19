Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Short Interest Update

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the December 15th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

PSYTF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. 10,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,418. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.51. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSYTF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

