Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PGOL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. 650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,485. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. Patriot Gold has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.23.

About Patriot Gold

Patriot Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of natural resource properties. Its property holdings include the Vernal, Windy Peak, and Rainbow Mountain projects. The company was founded by Trevor B. Newton on November 30, 1998 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

