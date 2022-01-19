Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:PGOL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. 650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,485. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. Patriot Gold has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.23.
About Patriot Gold
