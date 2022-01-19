iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Lowered by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.08. 109,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,023. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.59. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

