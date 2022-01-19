PSI Advisors LLC Purchases 247 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $607,701,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 32.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,854,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,775 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,015 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.58.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.46. 197,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,839,717. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.39 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

