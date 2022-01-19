Public Mint Hits Market Capitalization of $10.24 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Public Mint has a total market cap of $10.24 million and approximately $122,229.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Public Mint has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00037160 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,521,823 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

