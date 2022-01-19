Atheios 24 Hour Volume Hits $16.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Atheios has a total market cap of $19,779.78 and $16.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 51,383,331 coins and its circulating supply is 46,754,653 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

