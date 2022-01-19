Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes $26.09 Million Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 336,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,093,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.41% of Shift4 Payments as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FOUR. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 254.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 599.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth about $3,491,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth about $438,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on FOUR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 38.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOUR opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.51 and a beta of 1.99. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.58 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.23 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

