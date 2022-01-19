Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 54 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,360,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,076,000 after purchasing an additional 112,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,892,000 after buying an additional 51,990 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,926,000 after buying an additional 50,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,032,000 after buying an additional 1,702,889 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.68.

Shares of STZ opened at $243.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -811.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.90 and a 200 day moving average of $225.33. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -310.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.