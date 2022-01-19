Tamarack Advisers LP Trims Stock Holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Tamarack Advisers LP decreased its holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. IVERIC bio makes up 1.3% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISEE. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 81.6% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,055,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,402 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 108.3% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,765,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,533 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 79.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,215,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after acquiring an additional 539,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ISEE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:ISEE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.40. 10,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,910. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.69. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.37.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 12,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $201,236.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 8,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $122,238.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,420 shares of company stock worth $1,861,398. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

