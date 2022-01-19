KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) is Thomas White International Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,958 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,964 shares during the period. KB Financial Group comprises 1.8% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Thomas White International Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of KB Financial Group worth $12,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in KB Financial Group by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in KB Financial Group by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KB traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.29. 365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.26 and a twelve month high of $53.67. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.63.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

