Thomas White International Ltd. Raises Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. PagSeguro Digital accounts for approximately 1.0% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at $60,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 94.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,272,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,053,000 after acquiring an additional 146,331 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bradesco Corretora reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of PAGS traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.67. 15,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,146. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.35.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.21 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

