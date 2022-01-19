Thomas White International Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Thomas White International Ltd. reduced its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60,394 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in JD.com in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2,744.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

JD.com stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.90. The company had a trading volume of 127,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,103,787. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.94 and its 200-day moving average is $75.97.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Benchmark raised their target price on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CLSA boosted their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

