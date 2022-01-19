Thomas White International Ltd. Boosts Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 187,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in América Móvil by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,954,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $959,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399,065 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,729,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $175,942,000 after purchasing an additional 167,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 215.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,419,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,053 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the third quarter worth $36,277,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,749,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,242,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMX traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $19.80. 13,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,315. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.86.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 31.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.1974 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMX. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

