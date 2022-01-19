Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Market Cap Reaches $10.38 Million

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $10.38 million and $113,736.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00058117 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00066050 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.08 or 0.07415299 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,304.82 or 0.99998424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00066502 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007583 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 71,275,049 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

