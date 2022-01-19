Must Asset Management Inc. Purchases 498,926 Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Must Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,926 shares during the period. Agora accounts for 13.0% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agora were worth $20,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agora by 226.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,934 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agora by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,561,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,291,000 after buying an additional 558,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Agora by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,533,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,287,000 after buying an additional 428,532 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Agora by 1,788.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,747,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,341,000 after buying an additional 1,655,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agora by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 877,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,833,000 after buying an additional 361,407 shares during the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:API opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. Agora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $114.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53 and a beta of -0.28.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

API has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

