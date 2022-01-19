Must Asset Management Inc. Acquires 99,637 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 791.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,637 shares during the quarter. 1Life Healthcare makes up approximately 1.5% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Must Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of 1Life Healthcare worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 34.0% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 81,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 19,020 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.07.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.47. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $151.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.97 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

