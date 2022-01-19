Must Asset Management Inc. Invests $722,000 in Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR)

Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 195,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. Better Choice accounts for approximately 0.5% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTTR. Creative Planning bought a new position in Better Choice during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,056,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in Better Choice by 177.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 41,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 26,454 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Better Choice in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Better Choice during the second quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Better Choice in the second quarter valued at about $2,652,000. Institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Better Choice news, EVP Robert Sauermann bought 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $36,266.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Word III purchased 25,000 shares of Better Choice stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $78,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 71,456 shares of company stock worth $254,007.

Shares of NASDAQ BTTR opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. Better Choice Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $78.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of -0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 6.86.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.43. Better Choice had a negative net margin of 48.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,113.44%. The company had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Better Choice Company Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Better Choice from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

