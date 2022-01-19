Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 98.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,392 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LQD stock opened at $127.93 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $127.87 and a 52-week high of $136.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.67.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

