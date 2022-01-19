Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685,918 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $374,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,069,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 20,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total transaction of $2,606,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 542,728 shares of company stock worth $57,800,612. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDAY opened at $79.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of -142.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.30.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $114.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.58.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.