Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $1.35 Billion Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares during the period. HubSpot comprises approximately 1.6% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,346,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in HubSpot by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total value of $18,435,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $9,581,184.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,579 shares of company stock valued at $41,007,242. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.96.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $447.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $690.54 and a 200-day moving average of $685.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.78 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.46 and a beta of 1.62.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

