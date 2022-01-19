Drexel Morgan & Co. Has $338,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Drexel Morgan & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $6,317,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIA stock opened at $353.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $358.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.54. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $298.59 and a 1-year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

