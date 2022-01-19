iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stock Position Raised by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,123 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $104.92 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.60 and a 52 week high of $107.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.