Haverford Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co owned about 0.12% of V.F. worth $32,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 49.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 9.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 87.0% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 83,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 39,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,183,000 after purchasing an additional 100,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 77.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,605,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,568 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. OTR Global lowered shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.58.

VFC opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.61. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

