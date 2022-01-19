Cqs Us LLC Acquires 751,055 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Cqs Us LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,994,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751,055 shares during the period. FOX makes up about 4.2% of Cqs Us LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $74,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in FOX by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 437.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOX shares. Macquarie reduced their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.94 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.