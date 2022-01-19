Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $21.60 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,064 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $21,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $83.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.51%.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.