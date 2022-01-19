Workiva (NYSE:WK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Workiva (NYSE:WK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.40.

NYSE WK traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $113.82. 848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,475. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.68 and a 200-day moving average of $136.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Workiva has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that Workiva will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $4,186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $90,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 981,000 shares of company stock valued at $148,348,750 over the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Workiva by 78.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 27,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 17.6% during the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth about $560,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,268,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,235,000 after acquiring an additional 121,366 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

