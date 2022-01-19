Glenview Trust Co Sells 664 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $208.22. The company had a trading volume of 683,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,916,797. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $204.84 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

