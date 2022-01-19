Glenview Trust Co Has $10.09 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 163.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 101.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 161.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 22,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,796 shares in the last quarter.

SHV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.36. 35 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,966. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.45. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

