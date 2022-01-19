Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 2.8% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $54,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,405 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuit by 1,180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,374 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 48,992.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 833,367 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,557,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU stock traded up $17.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $555.39. 11,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $157.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $631.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $579.62. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.33 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $665.10.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.