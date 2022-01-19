NS Partners Ltd Has $14.64 Million Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,776,954 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 863,590 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $14,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 36.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,053,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,559,000 after buying an additional 6,401,400 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth approximately $35,134,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 5,271.6% during the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 5,781,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,467,000 after buying an additional 5,673,646 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 36.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,066,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,591,000 after buying an additional 5,044,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 44.9% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 15,986,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,250,000 after buying an additional 4,956,283 shares in the last quarter. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITUB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.26. 763,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,974,473. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.36%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

