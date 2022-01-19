NS Partners Ltd Acquires 5,600 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $10,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ACM Research by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ACM Research alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACMR stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.04. 1,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,921. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.82. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.84 and a twelve month high of $144.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 0.57.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ACMR shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR).

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.